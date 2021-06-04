$1.9 Billion Automotive Ceramics Industry To 2027 - Development Of New Ceramic Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ceramics Market by Material, Component and Vehicle type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive ceramics market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.Automotive ceramics consist of components made from advanced ceramic materials such as zirconia (Yttria Stabilized Zirconia) and alumina. Ceramics offer reliability at high temperature and are cost-efficient compared to metal and other non-ceramic-based materials. Automotive parts made from ceramics include various spark plug insulator, foundry cores, sensor disks, dosing tubes, armor, welding nozzle, part holder, ceramic rings for brake calipers, fluid seals, and resistor cores. These components are used in various sections of a vehicle, ranging from the engine block and exhaust systems to the vehicle lightings. A typical vehicle consists of various seals, sensors, and actuators made from ceramics that are necessary for the monitoring and control of the automobile.The global automotive ceramics market is presently driven by factors such as changing vehicle emission control regulations and increasing consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.The fast-growing passenger vehicle segment across the globe has resulted in the expansion of the automotive ceramics market. As a result of such expansion, the need for stringent emission regulations has emerged in recent years. Governments across the globe are implementing stringent emission regulations, which have pushed the automotive component manufacturers to develop more efficient ceramic filters for exhaust systems. Ceramics are widely used in exhaust systems to filter out pollutants, especially in diesel particulate filters. Ceramic filters are low cost, easily manufactured, robust, and long-lasting. In addition, the growing electric vehicle market also plays an important role in the growth of the automotive ceramics market. Other factors, such as reduction of vehicle weight, are also expected to drive the global automotive ceramics market during the forecast period.However, high cost of design and development of automotive ceramics acts a restraint to the market growth during the forecast period. Developing automotive components made from ceramics is highly capital-intensive and requires robust R&D investment. Major players operating in this market have established their presence in all the key regions. Furthermore, forward integration that includes the sourcing of ceramic material, design, and fabrication of ceramic components has helped them to lower the production costs and development time, resulting in becoming highly competitive. On the contrary, development of low-cost manufacturing technologies to manufacture ceramic-based components is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive ceramics market growth.The global automotive ceramics market is segmented into material, component, application, and region. Based on material, the global automotive ceramics market is divided into alumina oxide, titanate oxide, zirconia oxide, and others.The global automotive ceramics market is consolidated as the development of ceramic components from raw materials is capital-intensive. Major players offering automotive ceramics include Almatis GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., CoorsTek Inc., Elan Technology, Ferrotec Corporation, Hoganas AB, International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited, Noritake Co. Ltd., Stanford Advanced Materials and Venator Materials Plc. Key Benefits

The report provides in-depth analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global automotive ceramics market.

It offers detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions helps to determine the prevailing and future opportunities in these regions.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global automotive ceramics market is provided.

Exhaustive analysis of the global automotive ceramics market by material, application, and vehicle type helps to understand the ratings of automotive ceramics that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The automotive industry was one of the worst affected industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it disrupted the entire supply chain, starting from material sourcing to the end-use consumer.

On the supply side of automotive ceramics, the closure of operations in China deeply impacted the supply of ceramic materials. China is a key region for the supply of ceramic raw materials such as zirconia and alumina.

deeply impacted the supply of ceramic materials. is a key region for the supply of ceramic raw materials such as zirconia and alumina. On the demand side, there was a change in consumer spending patterns as consumers delayed purchasing new vehicle to minimize the spending. This decline in automotive sales led to loss of revenue of all the automobile manufacturing companies. The decline in consumer demand was evident in their quarterly sales.

Major car companies, such as Toyota, have temporarily suspended or intend to temporarily suspend production of automobiles and components at selected plants in Japan and overseas..

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Changing Vehicle Emission Control Regulations3.3.1.2. Rising Focus on Fuel Efficiency3.3.1.3. Growing Electric Vehicle Market3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. High Investment Involved in Fabrication and Integration of Ceramics3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Development of New Ceramic Technologies3.4. Value Chain Analysis3.5. Impact of Key Regulation3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Automotive Ceramics Market3.7. Patent Analysis, 2015-2019 Chapter 4: Automotive Ceramics Market, by Material Chapter 5: Automotive Ceramics Market, by Component Chapter 6: Automotive Ceramics Market, by Application Chapter 7: Automotive Ceramics Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20198.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player8.3. Competitive Heatmap8.4. Key Developments8.4.1. Expansion8.4.2. Acquisition Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. Almatis GmbH9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Company Snapshot9.1.3. Product Portfolio9.2. Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S. A.9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Company Snapshot9.2.3. Operating Business Segments9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.2.5. Business Performance9.3. Coorstek Inc.9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Company Snapshot9.3.3. Product Portfolio9.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.4. Elan Technology9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Company Snapshot9.4.3. Product Portfolio9.5. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Company Snapshot9.5.3. Operating Business Segments9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.5.5. Business Performance9.6. Hoganas Ab9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Company Snapshot9.6.3. Product Portfolio9.6.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.7. International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Company Snapshot9.7.3. Product Portfolio9.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.8. Noritake Co. Ltd.9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Operating Business Segments9.8.4. Product Portfolio9.8.5. Business Performance9.9. Stanford Advanced Materials9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Company Snapshot9.9.3. Product Portfolio9.10. Venator Materials plc9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Company Snapshot9.10.3. Operating Business Segments9.10.4. Product Portfolio9.10.5. Business PerformanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtvcw6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-9-billion-automotive-ceramics-industry-to-2027---development-of-new-ceramic-technologies-presents-opportunities-301306024.html

SOURCE Research and Markets