$ 1.65 Bn Growth Opportunity In Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Expansions, Upgrades, And Renovations In Hospitals To Boost Growth | Technavio

The global hospital foodservice equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest market trends, growth accelerators, and risk factors in the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ali Group Srl, Alto-Shaam Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Co., Duke Manufacturing, FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., ITW Food Equipment Group, The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, and Vanya Industrial Equipment are some of the major market participants. Although the expansions, upgrades, and renovations in hospitals and transformation from the assembly line to made-to-order will offer immense growth opportunities, concerns related to food safety will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Primary Cooking Equipment
- Refrigeration
- Food Preparation Equipment
- Food Holding And Serving
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital foodservice equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market size
- Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market trends
- Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing focus on healthier and nutritious food as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital foodservice equipment market growth during the next few years.
Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital foodservice equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hospital foodservice equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hospital foodservice equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital foodservice equipment market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Primary cooking equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Refrigeration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food preparation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food holding and serving - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ali Group Srl
- Alto-Shaam Inc.
- Cambro Manufacturing Co.
- Duke Manufacturing
- FUJIMAK Corp.
- HOSHIZAKI Corp.
- ITW Food Equipment Group
- The Middleby Corp.
- The Vollrath Co. LLC
- Vanya Industrial Equipment
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
