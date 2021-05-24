$ 1.52 Bn Growth Expected In Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market During 2021-2025 | Increasing Demand For High-performance Vehicles To Be A Major Trend | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market is set to grow by USD 1.52 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 4%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hutchinson SA, Litens Automotive Group, Tenneco Inc., Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., and The Timken Co. are some of the major market participants. The production shift to low-cost countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The report also covers the following areas:
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market size
- Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market trends
- Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market industry analysis
Increasing demand for high-performance vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the increasing adoption of EVs may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive belt tensioner pulleys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive belt tensioner pulleys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive belt tensioner pulleys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive belt tensioner pulleys market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Production shift to low-cost countries
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB SKF
- Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Dayco IP Holdings LLC
- Gates Industrial Corp. Plc
- Hutchinson SA
- Litens Automotive Group
- Tenneco Inc.
- Goodyear Rubber Products Inc.
- The Timken Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
