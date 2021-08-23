$ 1.51 Bn Growth In Machine Vision Camera Market With Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, And Cognex Corp. Emerging As Prominent Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The machine vision camera market size is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The machine vision camera market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies increased demand for vision-guided robots in APAC, surging demand from the non-industrial sector, and increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research as some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing number of strategic alliances, technological advances, and the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of implementation and low frequency of repurchase are anticipated to hinder the market's growth in the long run.
The machine vision camera market covers the following areas:
Machine Vision Camera Market SizingMachine Vision Camera Market ForecastMachine Vision Camera Market Analysis
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Line Scan, Area Scan, and 3D), End-user (Industrial and Non-industrial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The Line Scan product segment was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. By End-user, Industrial was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market. In terms of geography, 43% of the incremental growth will originate from APAC due to the increased adoption of machine vision cameras in the flourishing industrial sector from economies including China, Japan, and Indonesia.
Companies Mentioned
- Basler AG
- Baumer Holding AG
- Cognex Corp.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd.
- National Instruments Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Teledyne DALSA Inc.
- TKH Group NV
