$ 1.37 Bn Growth In Epinephrine Autoinjector Market | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The epinephrine autoinjector market is set to grow by $ 1.37 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 7.84% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Some of the major vendors of the epinephrine autoinjector market in the healthcare industry include Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK-Abello AS, Antares Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOPROJET, Kaleo Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Factors such as technological advances, and marketing strategies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The epinephrine autoinjector market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market size

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market trends

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market industry analysis

The epinephrine autoinjector market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The increasing prevalence of allergies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, product recalls and regulatory issues will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the epinephrine autoinjector market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist epinephrine autoinjector market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the epinephrine autoinjector market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of epinephrine autoinjector market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Dosage

Market segments

Comparison by Dosage

0.30gm - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

0.15gm - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

0.50gm - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Dosage

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

ALK-Abello AS

Antares Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

BIOPROJET

kaleo Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

