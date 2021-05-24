$ 1.23 Bn Growth In Audiobook Market In Europe | Benefits And Reader Engagement Of Audiobooks To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The audiobook market in Europe is set to grow by USD 1.

The audiobook market in Europe is set to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 19%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., DOWNPOUR, OverDrive Inc., Penguin Random House LLC, Rakuten Inc., Storytel AB, and W.F.HOWES LTD are some of the major market participants. The proliferation of smart devices and applications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Audiobook Market in Europe 2021-2025: SegmentationAudiobook Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Geography

Germany



The UK



The Netherlands



France



Rest Of Europe

Age group

Adult



Kids

Audiobook Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the audiobook market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., DOWNPOUR, OverDrive Inc., Penguin Random House LLC, Rakuten Inc., Storytel AB, and W.F.HOWES LTD.

The report also covers the following areas:

Audiobook Market size in Europe

Audiobook Market trends in Europe

Audiobook Market industry analysis in Europe

Benefits and reader engagement of audiobooks is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the growing number of privacy breaches may threaten the growth of the market.

