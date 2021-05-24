$ 1.20 Bn Growth Expected In Global Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market During 2021-2025 | Production Shift To Low-cost Countries To Be Major Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive brake friction materials market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive brake friction materials market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, General Motors Co., Knorr Bremse AG, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the easy availability of low-cost friction materials will offer immense growth opportunities, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive brake friction materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



LCVs



MCVs And HCVs

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive brake friction materials market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market Size

Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market Trends

Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the production shift to low-cost countries as one of the prime trends driving the Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake friction materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive brake friction materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive brake friction materials market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake friction materials market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aisin Corp

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Brembo Spa

Continental AG

General Motors Co.

Knorr Bremse AG

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

