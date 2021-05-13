$1.2 Billion Worldwide Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Cell Genome Sequencing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027.
Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGRThe Single-Cell Genome Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$537.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured):
- 10x Genomics
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- DNA Electronics Ltd.
- F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fluidigm
- Illumina, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novogene
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.
