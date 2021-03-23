$ 1.14 Billion Growth In Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market is expected to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download Free Sample Report

The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Information Technology:

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market - Global direct carrier billing platform market is segmented by end-user (apps and games, online media, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Labor Management Software Market - Global labor management software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Participants:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc operates its business through segments such as Communications, Media & Technology, Financial Services, Health & Public Service, Products, and Resources. The company offers a range of CPQ software such as BIT2WIN cloud suite.

Apttus Corp.

Apttus Corp. operates its business through segments such as Intelligent Middle Office, Quote-to-Cash, Configure price quote, Contract lifecycle management, Revenue Management, E-Commerce, Artificial Intelligence-Max, and X-AUTHOR. The company offers a range of CPQ software such as Apttus CPQ.

Aspire Technologies Inc.

Aspire Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Products and Solutions. The company offers a range of CPQ software such as QuoteWerks CPQ software.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-software-market-industry-analysis

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Configure price and quote (CPQ) software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-Based

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market is driven by the increasing need for higher productivity. In addition, other factors such as the increasing need for CPQ software from APAC are expected to trigger the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41048

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-software-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-14-billion-growth-in-global-configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market-2020-2024--technavio-301251061.html

SOURCE Technavio