$ 1.12 Billion Growth In Golf Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US | New Product Launches To Emerge As Major Driver | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US. Download FREE Sample Report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the men's segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?The rising number of golf tournaments is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?Acushnet Holdings Corp., adidas AG, Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. However, the threat of counterfeit golf products might challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acushnet Holdings Corp., adidas AG, Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising number of new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit golf products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Men
- Women
- Children
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market report in US covers the following areas:
- Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Size
- Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Trends
- Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising number of golf tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in us across the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acushnet Holdings Corp.
- adidas AG
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Callaway Golf Co.
- Mizuno Corp.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
