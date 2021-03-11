$ 1.11 Billion Growth In Global Chatbot Market 2020-2024 | Key Vendor Insights And Forecasts For New Normal | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chatbot market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the chatbot market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The chatbot market will witness a neutralimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increasedin 2020 as compared to 2019. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Information Technology Include:

Global Robotic Process Automation Market - Global robotic process automation market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, IT/ITES, Telecom, Logistics, and Others) and geographic landscape ( North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Interactive Voice Response System Market - Global interactive voice response system market is segmented by technology (speech technology and dual-tone technology), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Chatbot Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers Dialogflow. It enables interaction with users by using engaging voice and text-based conversational interfaces, such as voice apps and chatbots with the help of AI.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web services. The company offers a platform called Lex which provides a conversational interface for applications using text and voice.

Anboto Europe SL Co.

Anboto Europe SL Co. operates its business through the Products & Services segment. The company provides chatbots such as Anboto Virtual Assistant, Anboto Intelligent Chat, Anboto Automatic Email Response, and Anboto Social.

Chatbot Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Chatbot market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



BFSI



Travel And Hospitality



Government



Others

Geographic

North America



APAC



Europe



South America

The chatbot market is driven by the advantages of chatbots. In addition, other factors such as the advantages of chatbots over other customer support options are expected to trigger the chatbot market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.

