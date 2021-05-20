$1.1 Billion Worldwide Coalescing Agents Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coalescing Agents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coalescing Agents estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Hydrophilic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$978.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrophobic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $285.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGRThe Coalescing Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$285.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$307.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured):

Addapt Chemicals B.V.

Arkema Group

Ascend Performance Materials

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Chemoxy International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Cytec (Solvay)

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Elementis Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Hallstar

King Industries, Inc.

Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Oxea GmbH

Oxiteno

Patcham FZC

Rudolf GmbH

Runtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sino-Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Stepan Company

Synthomer Plc

XF Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez6plg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-1-billion-worldwide-coalescing-agents-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301295896.html

SOURCE Research and Markets