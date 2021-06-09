$ 1.06 Bn Growth Expected In Global Defense Tactical Computers Market 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights, Drivers, And Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The defense tactical computers market is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the defense tactical computers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This defense tactical computers market report encapsulates not only the industrials industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights. Request a Free Sample Report

The defense tactical computers market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Defense Logistics Market - Global defense logistics market is segmented by solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Missile Market - Global missile market is segmented by platform (surface-to-air, surface-to-surface, air-to-surface, and air-to-air) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Major Three Defense Tactical Computers Market Participants:

BAE Systems Plc: The company develops and offers proven resilience in-depth cyber defense systems which protect wireless tactical networks against zero-day attacks.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.: The key offering for the market in focus include PC-based portable data acquisition system (DAS), NIT1215.

Cornet Technology Inc.: The company offers rugged tactical computers that are designed for usage in air, sea, and land vehicles for delivering high processing power, resource sharing and scalability, automation to vehicles and personnel on the move or at the halt.

Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the defense tactical computers market vendor landscape. Download a Free Sample Now!

Defense Tactical Computers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Defense tactical computers market is segmented as below:

Type

Vehicle-mounted



Handheld



Wearable

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The defense tactical computers market is driven by the digitization of battlefields. In addition, greater situational awareness for soldiers is expected to trigger the defense tactical computers market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the defense tactical computers market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41452

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/defense-tactical-computersmarket Report: www.technavio.com/report/defense-tactical-computers-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-06-bn-growth-expected-in-global-defense-tactical-computers-market-2021-2025--key-vendor-insights-drivers-and-forecast-through-2025--technavio-301309358.html

SOURCE Technavio