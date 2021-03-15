$ 1.05 Billion Growth In Global Ostomy Products Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights On Key Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ostomy products market is expected to grow by USD 1.05 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the ostomy products market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The ostomy products market will witness a positiveimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increasedin 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Ostomy Products Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers 3M Cavilon No Sting Barrier Film. The product is hypoallergenic and clinically proven to gently protect your skin and prevent damage from adhesives.

ALCARE Co. Ltd.

ALCARE Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Locomotive care, Nursing care, Ostomy care and continence care, and Wound care. The company offers a wide range of ostomy products such as Cellcare Ostomy System, Deofine Powder, PROCARE SKIN BARRIER, and Youcare Ostomy System.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, and Avitum. The company offers a wide range of ostomy products such as Askina Barrier Film, Flexima Active, Proxima 2, and Iryflex Set.

https://www.technavio.com/report/ostomy-products-market-industry-analysis

Ostomy Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ostomy products market is segmented as below:

Product

Colostomy Bags



Urostomy Bags



Ileostomy Bags



Ostomy Care Accessories

End-user

Healthcare Settings



Retail Stores



Homecare Settings

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The ostomy products market is driven by rising number of chronic diseases. In addition, other factors such as growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags are expected to trigger the ostomy products market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

