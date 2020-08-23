'He has no principles. None,' Maryanne Trump Barry reportedly said in audio tape about her brother.

“His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

Quotes similar to the above have been thrown around by political rivals of Donald Trump for several years during his presidency as he has made audacious and false claims on Twitter and elsewhere.

But the person who said that exact quote, according to a report over the weekend in the Washington Post, is explosive: Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who has served as a federal judge.

“He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this,” Trump Barry is further quoted as saying in what are depicted as secret recordings by another Trump family member.

But in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pushed back on the comments, framing the recordings as just "another political attack."

"What I find interesting is, is any family member that would secretly tape 15 hours of a conversation with somebody, to promote an agenda; she's been very vocal in her support for (Democratic presidential candidate) Joe Biden," said Meadows. "This is really a sad day."

The tapes were reportedly provided by Mary L. Trump, the same niece of Trump who recently published a book critical of the president.

Trump, said Meadows, "is willing to sacrifice everything, even the personal attacks."