How to Watch Joe Biden's Inauguration Day Live

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are all set to take their oaths of office. Watch the inauguration day live stream here and get the most recent updates on all the celebration.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 46th president and vice president of the United States on Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol that resembles an armed fortress guarded by National Guard Troops.

The official website of the event advised that "travel to the official event is discouraged" in keeping with public health guidance.

While previous inaugurations sometimes drew over a million spectators to the National Mall, this ceremony will be earmarked for its security preparations.

The security concerns have mounted after a deadly invasion of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

How to Watch the Inauguration Day Ceremony

The event will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will be aired across most leading TV networks but can also be live-streamed here: bideninaugural.org/watch.

Time of Events

Biden is expected to be sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol by Chief Justice, John Roberts, around Noon ET soon after Harris is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Biden's first press briefing with press secretary Jen Psaki will start at 7 p.m. ET and an evening program hosted by Tom Hanks will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Biden's Speech

After Biden and Harris take their oaths of office, Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation. The theme is "America United."

List of Notable Attendees

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump won’t attend the ceremony. Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton and their spouses will join Biden and his wife Jill Biden at a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery, following the inauguration.

Inauguration Day Parade

After Biden and Harris head to the White House with the first lady and second gentleman respectively, the virtual "Parade Across America" will kick off around 3:15 p.m. ET, featuring performances from all 56 states and territories.

Inauguration Day Performances

Among those participating Wednesday are pop superstars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, rock icon Bruce Springsteen and country superstar Garth Brooks.