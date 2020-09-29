How to Watch the Presidential Debate: Live Stream, Time

President Donald Trump debates Joe Biden in the first 2020 Presidential Debate. Watch the live stream and get the most recent polling information.

Tonight is the first of three U.S. presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump will try to slow down support from early polling numbers that show Biden is increasing his lead nationally and in several battleground states.

Election Day is Nov. 3, a little over a month away, and the Democrats are looking to win back the presidency and the Senate while picking up more seats in the House of Representatives.

Biden will need to convince undecided voters that his experience and demeanor from his days as Vice President to President Barack Obama will bring a sense of stability back to the White House.

Trump will do his best to attack Biden, his record and try to convince undecided voters that Biden is unfit to step up to the presidency. Trump has a tough task ahead of him as he will have to defend his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times report on his taxes, the current unemployment rate, and the civil unrest happening across the U.S. during his tenure as President.

Presidential Debate Moderator

'Fox News Sunday' anchor Chris Wallace will be tasked with moderating tonight's presidential debate. Wallace hopes to be 'invisible' during the debate tonight but will need to keep control of the discussions.

Presidential Debate Topics

Trump and Biden records The Supreme Court COVID-19 The economy Race and violence in our cities The integrity of the election.

How to Watch the Presidential Debate

Time: 9 PM Eastern | 6 PM Pacific

TV Channels: The debate will be aired on all major networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and C-Span.

Live Stream: Each networks' YouTube page will be airing the debate tonight.

YouTube: ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, and C-Span.

National Polling Average for the 2020 Election

Joe Biden: 49.3%

Donald Trump: 43.2%

Polling in the Battleground States for the 2020 Election

Florida: Biden 47.8% vs. Trump 46.7% | Biden +1.1

Pennsylvania: Biden 49.6% vs. Trump 43.9% | Biden +5.7

Michigan: Biden 49.2% vs. Trump 44% | Biden +5.2

Wisconsin: Biden 49.8% vs. Trump 44.3% | Biden +5.5%

North Carolina: Biden 47.1% vs. Trump 46.6% | Biden +0.5

Arizona: Biden 48% vs. Trump 45.2% | Biden +2.8%

Georgia: Biden 45.8% vs. Trump 47% | Trump +1.2%

Polling averages provided by RealClearPolitics