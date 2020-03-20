U.S. to Halt Non-Essential Travel on Southern Border Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Trump administration is moving to halt all non-essential travel on the southern border, with exceptions for trade and health-care workers.

As it scrambles to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Trump Administration is rolling out tough new restrictions on travel between the U.S. and Mexico.

The U.S. is looking at "limiting non-essential travel across the border," acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf told reporters Friday, according to CNN.

The move to tighten restrictions on the southern border comes in the wake of a similar announcement by the U.S. and Canada limiting travel across the northern border.

The restrictions are aimed primarily at stopping travel for tourism or recreational activities, with cargo and healthcare workers still allowed to pass through, Wolf said.

Mexico, which just confirmed its first coronavirus death, has been slow to roll out measures to halt the spread of the deadly virus, with officials citing the potential impact on the economy and the nation's poor, according to The Wall Street Journal.