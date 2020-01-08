Futures fall, oil and gold rise as Iran state TV says the country has launched multiple missiles at military facility housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

At least one military base housing U.S. troops in Iraq has come under attack from missiles believed to have been launched by Iran.

The Al-Asad base was hit by multiple rockets, according to published reports citing U.S. security sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there have been any casualties.

The Associated Press reported that Iranian state TV said the country had launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the base.

The AP also reported that Iranian state TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard then warned the U.S. and its allies against retaliating over the missile attack. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, according to the AP.

Iran has vowed vengeance on U.S. interests following the targeted killing of Soleimani ordered by President Donald Trump.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted that "We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team."

U.S. stock futures moved lower on the reports. Futures contracts on the Dow Industrials were off more than 1%. S&P 500 futures contracts fell 1.10%. Nasdaq composite futures contracts fell 1.26%. Crude oil futures were up almost 4% by 7 p.m. Eastern.

Crude oil futures rose more than 3% to $64.72 a barrel. Gold futures were up more than 1%, or $20 an ounce, to $1,594.70.

The Pentagon released a statement from Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman confirming reports of the attacks on the U.S. military base in Iraq by Iran:

This story is developing, please check back for updates.