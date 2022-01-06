Trump's Truth Social app Could Launch Presidents Day Weekend

Former President Donald Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, reportedly is available for pre-order before its scheduled release over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend.

The app, designed to be an alternative to Twitter, is expected to allow users to follow other people and trending topics, according to a report from Reuters citing demo photos of the app. The messages apparently will be called “truth.”

Media reports said the Trump Media & Technology Group and Apple did not respond to requests for comment on the story. Reuters said a source familiar with the matter confirmed that Feb. 21 is the planned launch date of the app.

About a month ago, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWACU) - Get Digital World Acquisition Corp. Report, the so-called blank check group tied to Trump's nascent media company, said it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Digital World said it is cooperating with the request, which also included the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), while describing them as "preliminary, fact-finding inquiries" linked to its merger with the former president's media and technology group.

Trump was banned from many of the major social media platforms -- including Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report Facebook (MVRS) - Get Meta Report for his role in igniting the rioters that stormed the Capitol building one year ago today in a failed effort to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, Republican Devin Nunes of California resigned after nearly two decades in the House of Representatives. Nunes said last month he would be CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. rose 17.66% Thursday to close at $68.01 and were up another 4.4% in after-hours trade.

