President Trump to Address U.S. Situation With Iran at 11 a.m. ET

President Trump is expected to speak from the White House at 11 a.m. ET regarding the Iran situation.

President Donald Trump later Wednesday plans to address his decision last week to authorize the military to kill Iran's top general.

Iran on Tuesday retaliated for the killing, launching ballistic missiles at military bases used by both the U.S. and Iraq. No U.S. casualties were reported as having occurred because of the missile attacks.



The president has taken heavy criticism for the decision to authorize a drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, who reports said was second in authority only to Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



On the other hand, Soleimani was associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, which the U.S. has designated a foreign terrorist organization. U.S. officials have said that he is responsible for killing Americans and planned additional attacks.