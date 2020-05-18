President Trump has touted the anti-malarial drug to prevent coronavirus despite a lack of studies, and heart risks.

President Donald Trump said Monday he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for the coronavirus for more than a week.

Trump has long touted the unproven use for the drug, in spite of FDA warnings that the antimalarial medication has been linked to “serious heart rhythm problems,” in patients with coronavirus.

“I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories” Trump said in comments during a roundtable discussion, CNBC reported.

Trump’s advocacy for the medication has followed reports on FOX News claiming benefits for the medication.

Medical experts have feared that the president’s unfounded boosterism will prompt some people to take the medication and risk adverse health consequences.

At least one study of the medication’s use for treading coronavirus patients has been halted due to patient risks.

The fast spreading coronavirus pandemic has led to millions of infections in the U.S. and more than 90,000 deaths through Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The resulting shelter in place orders, designed to slow the spread of the deadly disease have crippled the U.S. and global economies, throwing tens of millions of Americans out of work.

U.S. markets rose sharply Monday on positive initial results for a vaccine candidate from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) - Get Report. Shares of the company gained 20% in regular trading. After the bell, Moderna said it is pursuing a $1 billion secondary offering to fund further research and development.

Dozens of companies and research labs are pursuing potential treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

Among them, Gillead Sciences Inc.'s (GILD) - Get Report remdesivir drug has shown promise in shortening hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.