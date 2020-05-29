Trump Ends Hong Kong's Special Trade Status

“Hong Kong no longer is sufficiently autonomous to warrant special treatment,” Trump said. “China has plainly violated its treaty obligations.”

President Trump said in a speech Friday that China’s intervention in Hong Kong represents a clear violation of its legal obligations to guarantee the island’s autonomy.

As a result, the U.S. will end its special treatment for Hong Kong that allows for easier travel and trade between the U.S. and Hong Kong, he said in a brief appearance at the White House rose garden.

“China has plainly violated its treaty obligations,” Trump said. It has imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong in recent days to assert its control over the former British colony.

“Hong Kong no longer is sufficiently autonomous to warrant special treatment,” Trump said. “I’m eliminating the policy that gives Hong Kong special treatment, including the extradition treaty and export controls.”

In addition, Trump said Hong Kong and Chinese officials “who are smothering Hong Kong’s freedom” may be subject to U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. will suspend entry of foreign nationals “who we’ve identified as potential risks,” Trump said.

Also, “I’m instructing my presidential working group to study the actions of Chinese companies trading in the U.S., regarding financial risks,” he said

Trump repeated his complaints about China’s unfair trade policy and lambasted the Asian powerhouse for spreading the coronavirus around the world. However he stopped short of any comments on tariffs or the trade deal agreed to just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For decades China ripped off Americans like never before,” Trump said. “We negotiated fair and reciprocal treatment from China. But the Chinese government has repeatedly broken its promises to us.”

As for Covid-19, China “covered up the Wuhan virus and allowed the disease to spread across the world, instigating a pandemic. It ignored its reporting obligations to the World Health Organization,” Trump said.

As a result of China’s manipulation of the WHO, “we are terminating our relationship with it today,” he said.