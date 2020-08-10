TikTok Planning to Sue Trump Administration Over U.S. Ban

TikTok is preparing to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration's executive order banning the video-sharing service in the U.S. as soon as Tuesday.

Video-sharing app TikTok is preparing to file a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration as soon as Tuesday against the president's executive order banning the service in the continental United States, arguing it is unconstitutional.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, will file the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, where TikTok's American operations are based, a person familiar with the company’s plans told NPR.

According to NPR, the lawsuit will argue that President Trump's action is unconstitutional because it failed to give the company a chance to respond. It will also allege that the administration's national security justification for the order is baseless.

"It's based on pure speculation and conjecture," the source told NPR. "The order has no findings of fact, just reiterates rhetoric about China that has been kicking around."

The White House declined to comment on the expected litigation but defended the president's executive order.

"The administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber-related threats to critical infrastructure, public health and safety, and our economic and national security," a White House spokesperson told the news service.

Under the president's executive order issued last Thursday, “any transaction” between a U.S. citizen and TikTok's Beijing-based parent company will be outlawed in 45 days for national security reasons.

TikTok officials see the executive order as essentially a pressure campaign, a way of forcing an American company to move quickly to acquire the app's U.S. assets.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report - the American tech giant that owns Xbox, LinkedIn and Skype - reportedly has been talking to ByteDance about buying TikTok.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report also is reportedly in talks to purchase the video-app company. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, too, was rumored to be interested, though has denied those reports.