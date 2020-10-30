Early Voting in Texas Surpasses Entire 2016 Vote Total

Texas early voting and mail-in ballot totals have surpassed 2016 vote totals, with two more days of voting still left.

Texas has already surpassed its entire vote total from the 2016 election. More than nine million Texans have either voted early or mailed in their ballots to vote.

The 9,009,850 voters in Texas that have cast their ballots through Thursday are 53.1% of registered voters in the state. The 8,969,226 votes cast in the 2016 election was the all-time record.

On Oct. 13, the state of Texas began early voting. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30, giving Texans one more day of early voting, as well as Election Day itself, to increase the total vote count in the Lone Star State.

Texas started its early voting period earlier than planned this year in order to avoid potentially large crowds lining up to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in voter participation in the state has made Texas a toss-up in recent polls, but the average polls still show that President Donald Trump holds a lead over former Vice President Joe Biden.

The latest Presidential Polls Index from Tuesday shows Trump leads Biden in Texas by 3.2 percentage points in average polling in the state, but the upcoming Presidential Polls Index will show Trump's lead is narrowing in the state.

As of Thursday, more than 80 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 election, which is 58% of the total votes cast in the 2016 election.

Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida, has created the U.S. Elections Project to track early voting by state.

Early voting numbers have surpassed 50% of the total votes from the 2016 election as turnout continues to rise in states.

The state of California has the most votes cast by state so far in the 2020 election with 9,167,959 total votes.

