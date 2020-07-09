Supreme Court rules that prosecutors can view Trump's tax returns while Congress can't. The public likely won't see anything before the election.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that New York prosecutors can examine President Donald Trump’s tax records but Congress can’t.

The upshot is that the tax records probably won’t see the light of day under grand jury secrecy rules until after November’s election, and perhaps indefinitely, The New York Times reports.

To be sure, the ruling in favor of New York prosecutors set a significant limit on presidential power.

The ruling was 7-2 in each case, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissenting both times. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote both majority opinions.

Trump didn’t react well to the decisions, even though they were partly favorable for him.

“The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution,” he wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to the Supreme Court sending the House case back to two federal appeals courts for further review.

“I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!” Trump said.

As in many other instances, Trump sees himself as singled out for persecution. “Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME!” he tweeted.

As for the prosecutors' case, Roberts wrote, “no citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding.”

When it comes to Congress’s case, he wrote, “burdens imposed by a congressional subpoena should be carefully scrutinized, for they stem from a rival political branch that has an ongoing relationship with the President and incentives to use subpoenas for institutional advantage.”