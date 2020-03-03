Super Tuesday: Tightening the Democratic Race

Millions of voters in 14 states head to the polls for Super Tuesday and more than a third of the Democratic delegates are at stake.

Fourteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primaries today, Super Tuesday. Some 1,344 national pledged delegates, more than a third of the total available in the 2020 Democratic race, are in play.

On the single biggest day of the 2020 race, millions of voters will help determine if Sen. Bernie Sanders can keep his delegate lead over former vice president Joe Biden, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren and media executive and former New York city mayor Mike Bloomberg will show whether they have staying power in the race for the democratic nomination.

In other news Tuesday, stocks ended sharply lower after a surprise interest rate cut by the central bank, and unabated worries over the spread of Covid-19.

The states voting Tuesday, in alphabetical order, are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

CNN reported Tuesday the most likely scenario would be that Sanders would have the delegate lead Wednesday morning. The big question is who would be in second place.

That comes down to Biden, Warren and Bloomberg and, CNN said, Biden appears to have the advantage as he came into Super Tuesday with a win in South Carolina over the weekend and important endorsements from Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

In both California and Texas, which have the most delegates available, Warren is running a solid third behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. She was above the 15% threshold to win delegates in each.

Check back for updates tonight as exit poll and states results come in.