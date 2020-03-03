Super Tuesday Live Updates, Polling Times, Results

Bernie Sanders is still the frontrunner in the Democratic Party but conservative Democrats are dropping out by the handful to consolidate votes for Joe Biden. Last week it looked like Sanders could gain an insurmountable lead on Super Tuesday but Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropping out could help propel Biden to a better showing on Super Tuesday. Will Sanders be able to hold off Biden to continue his path to the nomination?

The latest news of candidates dropping out of the race makes a lot of states a toss-up between Sanders and Biden. Michael Bloomberg will finally see how many votes he can gain for the first time after one of the highest spending television and online advertising campaigns in history. Elizabeth Warren is still in the race despite failing to gain much ground in the first four states. She will look to Massachusetts as her firewall as Sanders and Warren are neck and neck in the state polling.

Follow TheStreet all day as we update our readers on the biggest voting day in the Presidential primaries.

Super Tuesday States- 14 Total States

(Polling Open and Closing Times from Ballotpedia; All Times Local)

Alabama: 7 am to 7 pm- 52 DelegatesArkansas: 7:30 am to 7:30 pm - 31 DelegatesCalifornia: 7 am to 8 pm - 415 DelegatesColorado: 7 am to 7 pm - 67 DelegatesMaine: 6 am to 8 pm - 24 DelegatesMassachusetts: 7 am to 8 pm - 91 DelegatesMinnesota: 7 am to 8 pm - 75 DelegatesNorth Carolina: 6:30 am to 7:30 pm - 110 DelegatesOklahoma: 7 am to 7 pm - 37 DelegatesTennessee: Varies by County- 64 DelegatesTexas: 7 am to 8 pm - 228 DelegatesUtah: 7 am to 8 pm - 29 DelegatesVermont: Opens between 5 am and 10 am to 7 pm - 16 DelegatesVirginia: 6 am to 7 pm - 99 Delegates

Democratic Candidates Remaining on Super Tuesday

Vermont Senator Bernie SandersFormer Vice President Joe BidenMassachusetts Senator Elizabeth WarrenFormer Mayor of New York City Michael BloombergHawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard