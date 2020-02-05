The State of the Union Address by President Trump will be on all of the major networks and cable news networks.

President Donald Trump will be giving his third State of the Union address to Congress on Feb. 4, 2020. The State of the Union will be on all major television and cable news networks. You can also stream Trump's speech on C-SPAN's Youtube stream.

Trump’s State of the Union address comes after a day of impeachment proceedings and the day after the Iowa caucus. Following the turmoil created by Monday's delayed caucus results for Democrats in Iowa, Trump will likely take this opportunity to campaign for his re-election in November.

Trump is expected to speak about the bull market and the state of the economy. The market has been Trump's strongest ally during the tumultuous presidency. Through the scandals and the tweets, Trump could always fall back on the success of the stock market.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump back in December. The Republican-led Senate is expected to acquit the president in a final vote scheduled for Wednesday after denying Democrats' attempts to allow witness testimony during the impeachment trial.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV Channel: ABC, FOX, CBS, PBS, and all cable news networks including Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and C-SPAN.

Live Stream: C-SPAN is streaming it live on YouTube

