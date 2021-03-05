Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan Faces Uncertain Path

Senate Democrats have been pushing for a vote this weekend on a $1.9 trillion economic recovery plan amid rabid Republican opposition and as a March 14 deadline when current federal supplemental unemployment payments run out.

Anticipation that the measure will pass has helped fuel U.S. stock market gains for weeks.

The centerpiece of President Joe Biden's economic recovery package would extend unemployment benefits through the summer as well as distribute $1,400 checks to individuals making less than $75,000, and couples making less than $150,000.

It also would provide substantial assistance to local and state governments who were largely left to their own devices by the Trump administration to organize, administer and pay for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We need to get this done," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said earlier Friday, according to the Washington Post. "We're not going to make the same mistake we made after the last economic downturn, when Congress did too little to help the nation rebound."

However, a bid to keep conservative Democrats on board and preserve the 50 votes necessary to pass the legislation appeared to have faltered by afternoon. Democratic leaders had reportedly agreed to reduce the weekly unemployment supplement to $300 from $400 but to extend payments for an extra month and include tax forgiveness on the first $10,000. The White House signaled support.

However, Sen Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), appeared to have balked, and to be considering an alternative plan pushed by Senator Rob Portman (R-Oh.), that would shorten the extension of benefits to July without any tax relieve, the Post reported.

Earlier an attempt by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to include a $15 minimum wage in the bill failed.

Republicans, meanwhile, have been doing everything they can to delay and disrupt the measure, with one insisting that the entire piece of legislation, more than 600 pages, be read aloud into the record by Senate clerks - that took place Thursday evening. Republicans are also poised to introduce scores of amendments requiring roll-call votes in their bid to obstruct the measure.

Final passage of the bill will send it back to the House of Representatives for their approval of changes made by the Senate, before heading to the White House for Biden’s signature.