Senate Advances $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Toward Final Vote

The U.S. Senate, including 18 Republican senators, on Saturday passed a procedural vote 67-27 to limit debate and advance the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act toward a final vote.

The infrastructure bill, if passed by the Senate and House, would provide funding for public works programs, such as roads, bridges, railroads, waterways, ports and broadband internet expansion.

The bipartisan bill received more than the 60 votes it needed on Saturday to limit debate and move the bill through to final Senate approval before being sent to the House for a vote.

Senate leaders were uncertain whether the bill would receive a final vote this weekend or later on during the week, according to an Associated Press report.

If the $1 trillion infrastructure bill gains approval from both the Senate and House, the Biden administration will seek to approve a much larger $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that would likely only have support from Democrats.