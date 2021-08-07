TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Major Highlights in Senate Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Agreement
Major Highlights in Senate Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Agreement
Publish date:

Senate Advances $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Toward Final Vote

The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed a procedural vote 67-27 to limit debate and advance the $1 trillion infrastructure bill toward a final vote.
Author:

The U.S. Senate, including 18 Republican senators, on Saturday passed a procedural vote 67-27 to limit debate and advance the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act toward a final vote.

The infrastructure bill, if passed by the Senate and House, would provide funding for public works programs, such as roads, bridges, railroads, waterways, ports and broadband internet expansion.

The bipartisan bill received more than the 60 votes it needed on Saturday to limit debate and move the bill through to final Senate approval before being sent to the House for a vote.

Senate leaders were uncertain whether the bill would receive a final vote this weekend or later on during the week, according to an Associated Press report.

TheStreet Recommends

If the $1 trillion infrastructure bill gains approval from both the Senate and House, the Biden administration will seek to approve a much larger $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that would likely only have support from Democrats.

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
EARNINGS

Top Earnings to Watch: Disney, EBay, Dish

Berkshire Hathaway
INVESTING

Berkshire Hathaway Second-Quarter Operating Earnings Rise 21%

Yelp Is at a Key Inflection Point -- Charts to Trade a Breakout or a Breakdown
INVESTING

Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Yelp, Switch, Intersect ENT

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 End at Records as U.S. Payrolls Growth Tops Forecasts

Canopy Growth Lead
INVESTING

Canopy Growth Swings to Profit; Revenue Higher, Costs Decline

Cramer Live on TheStreet 6/23/21
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: 4 Picks for Millennials, Too Many IPOs

Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Soars on Strong Q1 Results
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Zynga Stock After the Earnings? Use Caution

Synaptics Shares Plunge on CEO Departure, Reduced Guidance
INVESTING

Synaptics Stock Surges on Earnings Beat, Price-Target Boosts