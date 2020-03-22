Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Covid-19

As lawmakers continued to work through a relief bill amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator Rand Paul said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," read a post on Paul's Twitter page.

It was further stated that the Republican from Kentucky expects to return to work after his quarantine period ends.

"Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul," read the post.

A physician by trade, Paul had just earlier criticized some government efforts to respond to the newly discovered coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19, saying, "We absolutely must, must, resist government run amok taking advantage of a crisis. This is how your liberty dies. Stand up America and resist."

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said over the weekend he expected a vote on Monday on legislation for the "national emergency" caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the news agency, said Democrats will also introduce their own bill, too.

The bill currently under debate would offer some financial help American workers, businesses and industries hard hit by the pandemic.

The U.S. now has the second largest number of known infections of the virus outside of China, topping 31,000 known cases by Sunday afternoon and already seeing several hundreds of deaths. The toll is likely higher as many people with symptoms are still unable to obtain tests because of a shortage of equipment.

