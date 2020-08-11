Sen. Kamala Harris is Biden's Vice Presidential Pick

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Biden's campaign announced the pick in a series of tweets, hailing Harris as a "fearless fighter for the little guy and one of the country's finest public servants."

Harris is an attorney and junior Senator from California, having served since 2017. Earlier on in her career, Harris served as District Attorney of San Francisco. She was then elected as California's Attorney General, focusing on the state's foreclosure crisis and other issues, and served two terms in that position before running for her Senate seat. Harris was also one of numerous Democrats who ran in the presidential primary this cycle.

In the Senate, Harris serves on the Intelligence and Judiciary committees and has gained notice for her pointed questioning of both witnesses and Republican colleagues on topics ranging from hate crimes and immigration reform and intelligence issues.

In recent months, Harris has focused much of her legislative priorities on remedies for the economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has generated record unemployment numbers and business closures.

If elected, Harris would also be the first ever woman, the first Black American, and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as Vice President. Harris had long been considered a frontrunner for the Vice Presidential nomination since ending her own campaign for President.

The Biden campaign told press on Tuesday that Biden and Harris will deliver a joint address in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday.