Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

Political strategist Roger Stone on Thursday was sentenced to 40 months in prison by a federal judge.

Stone was convicted of seven crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

He has been in the public spotlight over the past week after President Donald Trump took to Twitter to publicly criticize the sentencing guidelines government prosecutors were seeking.

Prosecutors initially asked the judge to sentence Stone to between seven and nine years in prison. Following Trump’s tweet, however, Attorney General William Barr overruled his prosecutors, saying that seven years was too harsh for Stone, 67.

None of the prosecutors in the trial signed the new sentencing memo and two U.S. Attorney’s Office supervisors in Washington stepped down following Barr’s involvement in the case.

Stone is already challenging his conviction by claiming juror misconduct, leading Judge Amy Berman Jackson to say that Stone would not immediately be detained no matter how much of a sentence she imposes.