Presidential Polls Index: Trump Leads in Texas

Texas might turn out to be a pivotal swing state in this election.

Cramer said don't be too worried about the stock market - he expects stocks to move higher no matter who wins the presidency.

TheStreet compiled an index of the key states to follow in the 2020 presidential election and the latest polling averages from Real Clear Politics. Here are some of the latest changes in the Presidential Polls Index.

States Trump Improved: Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Ohio

States Biden Improved: None

TheStreet Presidential Polls Index Oct. 20 Edition

State 2020 RCP Polling Avg. 2016 RCP Polling Avg. 2016 Polling Result Alaska Trump +5.0 Trump +7.4 Trump +15.2 Arizona Biden +3.1 Trump +4.0 Trump +3.5 Florida Biden +1.0 Trump +0.4 Trump +1.2 Georgia Biden +0.9 Trump +4.8 Trump +5.1 Iowa Biden +1.2 Trump +3.0 Trump +9.5 Michigan Biden +7.3 Clinton +3.6 Trump +0.3 Minnesota Biden +6.6 Clinton +5.0 Clinton +1.5 Missouri Trump +5.9 Trump +9.5 Trump +18.5 Nevada Biden +5.2 Trump +0.8 Clinton +2.4 New Hampshire Biden +6.3 Clinton +0.3 Clinton +8.3 North Carolina Biden +2.0 Trump +0.8 Trump +3.6 Ohio Trump +0.5 Trump +2.2 Trump +8.1 Pennsylvania Biden +3.8 Clinton +2.1 Trump +0.7 South Carolina Trump +7.5 Trump +6.3 Trump +14.1 Texas Trump +4.4 Trump +11.7 Trump +9.0 Wisconsin Biden +6.2 Clinton +6.5 Trump +0.7

Texas Snapshot

Everything is bigger in Texas. That includes its coveted 38 electoral votes that are up for grabs this election. But ... Texas? A swing state? Not so fast my friend - let's look at the latest developments.

Despite record turnout numbers in Harris County, the Houston area that leans heavily in the Democrats' favor, turning Texas blue is a tall task.

Barack Obama wasn't competitive in Texas, losing by a margin of 12% to John McCain in 2008 and by 15% to Mitt Romney in 2012. In 2016, Clinton closed that gap, when Trump won by 9%.

Every four years Texas is closely watched but every election the Lone Star State comes up solidly Republican. Even an unpopular Ted Cruz beat Beto O'Rourke in the 2018 Senate race.

The most telling sign that there might be cracks in the Republicans' grip on Texas was when a report came out that Sen. John Cornyn broke with Trump on certain issues but kept it private. Cornyn holds a lead over Democrat challenger MJ Hegar despite Hegar outraising Cornyn in third-quarter fundraising.

The Washington Post called Texas the most intriguing state in the country this election but it's still difficult to see how Biden can win the state.

Texas is a must-win for Trump and will most likely be another win for the Republican Party.

What's at Stake: 38 Electoral Votes

Last Day to Register to Vote in Florida: Oct. 5 - Registration Closed

Early Voting: Starts Oct. 13 - Ends Oct. 30

Election Day Time: Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - More Information

Key Senate Races: Yes

Key House Races: Yes