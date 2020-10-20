Presidential Polls Index: Trump Leads in Texas
As we get closer to Election Day, TheStreet has been preparing investors for any outcome, and how investors can protect their portfolios no matter who wins the White House.
If you're focusing on your retirement before the election, check out how this election could impact your retirement investments.
Jim Cramer, meanwhile, discussed some stock winners and losers for the election on his monthly members-only call last week along with three key stocks to watch after it's all over.
Cramer said don't be too worried about the stock market - he expects stocks to move higher no matter who wins the presidency.
TheStreet compiled an index of the key states to follow in the 2020 presidential election and the latest polling averages from Real Clear Politics. Here are some of the latest changes in the Presidential Polls Index.
States Trump Improved: Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Ohio
States Biden Improved: None
TheStreet Presidential Polls Index Oct. 20 Edition
|State
|2020 RCP Polling Avg.
|2016 RCP Polling Avg.
|2016 Polling Result
Alaska
Trump +5.0
Trump +7.4
Trump +15.2
Arizona
Biden +3.1
Trump +4.0
Trump +3.5
Florida
Biden +1.0
Trump +0.4
Trump +1.2
Georgia
Biden +0.9
Trump +4.8
Trump +5.1
Iowa
Biden +1.2
Trump +3.0
Trump +9.5
Michigan
Biden +7.3
Clinton +3.6
Trump +0.3
Minnesota
Biden +6.6
Clinton +5.0
Clinton +1.5
Missouri
Trump +5.9
Trump +9.5
Trump +18.5
Nevada
Biden +5.2
Trump +0.8
Clinton +2.4
New Hampshire
Biden +6.3
Clinton +0.3
Clinton +8.3
North Carolina
Biden +2.0
Trump +0.8
Trump +3.6
Ohio
Trump +0.5
Trump +2.2
Trump +8.1
Pennsylvania
Biden +3.8
Clinton +2.1
Trump +0.7
South Carolina
Trump +7.5
Trump +6.3
Trump +14.1
Texas
Trump +4.4
Trump +11.7
Trump +9.0
Wisconsin
Biden +6.2
Clinton +6.5
Trump +0.7
Texas Snapshot
Everything is bigger in Texas. That includes its coveted 38 electoral votes that are up for grabs this election. But ... Texas? A swing state? Not so fast my friend - let's look at the latest developments.
Despite record turnout numbers in Harris County, the Houston area that leans heavily in the Democrats' favor, turning Texas blue is a tall task.
Barack Obama wasn't competitive in Texas, losing by a margin of 12% to John McCain in 2008 and by 15% to Mitt Romney in 2012. In 2016, Clinton closed that gap, when Trump won by 9%.
Every four years Texas is closely watched but every election the Lone Star State comes up solidly Republican. Even an unpopular Ted Cruz beat Beto O'Rourke in the 2018 Senate race.
The most telling sign that there might be cracks in the Republicans' grip on Texas was when a report came out that Sen. John Cornyn broke with Trump on certain issues but kept it private. Cornyn holds a lead over Democrat challenger MJ Hegar despite Hegar outraising Cornyn in third-quarter fundraising.
The Washington Post called Texas the most intriguing state in the country this election but it's still difficult to see how Biden can win the state.
Texas is a must-win for Trump and will most likely be another win for the Republican Party.
What's at Stake: 38 Electoral Votes
Last Day to Register to Vote in Florida: Oct. 5 - Registration Closed
Early Voting: Starts Oct. 13 - Ends Oct. 30
Election Day Time: Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - More Information
Key Senate Races: Yes
Key House Races: Yes