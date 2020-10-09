Presidential Polls Index: The 'Liberate Michigan' Disaster
President Donald Trump is still recovering from his trip to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. As of Thursday, 26 people in the past week have tested positive for coronavirus associated with a potential outbreak at the White House.
Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail but will wait until Monday to start holding campaign events, according to Fox News.
The next scheduled debate between Trump and Joe Biden was scheduled to take place on Oct. 15, but after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that it would be a virtual debate Trump balked at that decision. The most likely date for the next debate will be Oct. 22, but Trump only will take part in in-person debates, according to the Associated Press.
Trump will need to visit several battleground states in the next 24 days before Election Day.
TheStreet compiled an index of the key states to follow in the 2020 presidential election and the latest polling averages from Real Clear Politics. Here are some of the latest changes in the Presidential Polls Index.
States Added: Alaska, Missouri, South Carolina
States Removed: Maine, New Mexico, Virginia
States Trump Improved: Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Texas
States Biden Improved: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Nevada
TheStreet Presidential Polls Index Oct. 9 Edition
|State
|2020 RCP Polling Avg.
|2016 RCP Polling Avg.
|2016 Polling Result
Alaska
Trump +4.5
Trump +7.4
Trump +15.2
Arizona
Biden +3.1
Trump +4.0
Trump +3.5
Florida
Biden +3.7
Trump +0.4
Trump +1.2
Georgia
Tie
Trump +4.8
Trump +5.1
Iowa
Biden +1.4
Trump +3.0
Trump +9.5
Michigan
Biden +6.7
Clinton +3.6
Trump +0.3
Minnesota
Biden +9.4
Clinton +5.0
Clinton +1.5
Missouri
Trump +5.6
Trump +9.5
Trump +18.5
Nevada
Biden +6.0
Trump +0.8
Clinton +2.4
New Hampshire
Biden +9.0
Clinton +0.3
Clinton +8.3
North Carolina
Biden +1.4
Trump +0.8
Trump +3.6
Ohio
Biden +0.6
Trump +2.2
Trump +8.1
Pennsylvania
Biden +7.1
Clinton +2.1
Trump +0.7
South Carolina
Trump +5.4
Trump +6.3
Trump +14.1
Texas
Trump +4.4
Trump +11.7
Trump +9.0
Wisconsin
Biden +5.5
Clinton +6.5
Trump +0.7
Michigan Snapshot
This week we will highlight Michigan - another state that Hillary Clinton was projected to win but went for Trump in the 2016 election. Michigan has been in the news this week after the FBI charged 13 individuals with plots against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Two separate domestic terrorist groups were coordinating against Whitmer, with one group planning to kidnap Whitmer and the other seeking to start a "civil war."
Whitmer and Biden partially blamed Trump for the rise in domestic terrorist groups like the ones that were arrested Thursday. Trump was critical of Whitmer during lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, tweeting "Liberate Michigan".
Biden holds a comfortable +6.7 polling lead over Trump in the Wolverine State, with Biden increasing his lead this week. Clinton did have a +3.6 lead in polling prior to the 2016 election and ended up losing by +0.3.
What's at Stake: 16 Electoral Votes
Last Day to Register to Vote in Michigan: Oct. 19 - Register here
Early Voting: Starts Sept. 24 - Ends Nov. 2
Election Day Time: Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. - More Information
Key Senate Races: Yes
Key House Races: Yes