Presidential Polls Index: Biden Leads in Florida Polls

Turn to TheStreet for the latest 2020 election polls in battleground states between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Follow the latest for Florida and other key states.

President Donald Trump got back on the campaign trail in Sanford, Florida on Monday as he looks to secure the plurality of votes in a key battleground state.

Trump said he felt "powerful" after contracting Covid-19 and was happy to be in Florida, jokingly offering to "kiss the guys and the beautiful women” in the audience at his campaign rally.

Trump needs to make up ground in several battleground states before Election Day Nov. 3. Trump likely didn't help his case by refusing to partake in a virtual debate originally scheduled for Oct. 15. The next debate is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

TheStreet compiled an index of the key states to follow in the 2020 presidential election and the latest polling averages from Real Clear Politics. Here are some of the latest changes in the Presidential Polls Index.

States Trump Improved: Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, South Carolina

States Biden Improved: Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin

TheStreet Presidential Polls Index Oct. 13 Edition

State 2020 RCP Polling Avg. 2016 RCP Polling Avg. 2016 Polling Result Alaska Trump +4.3 Trump +7.4 Trump +15.2 Arizona Biden +2.7 Trump +4.0 Trump +3.5 Florida Biden +3.7 Trump +0.4 Trump +1.2 Georgia Trump +0.4 Trump +4.8 Trump +5.1 Iowa Biden +1.2 Trump +3.0 Trump +9.5 Michigan Biden +7.0 Clinton +3.6 Trump +0.3 Minnesota Biden +9.0 Clinton +5.0 Clinton +1.5 Missouri Trump +6.0 Trump +9.5 Trump +18.5 Nevada Biden +5.2 Trump +0.8 Clinton +2.4 New Hampshite Biden +9.0 Clinton +0.3 Clinton +8.3 North Carolina Biden +2.7 Trump +0.8 Trump +3.6 Ohio Biden +0.6 Trump +2.2 Trump +8.1 Pennsylvania Biden +7.0 Clinton +2.1 Trump +0.7 South Carolina Trump +7.0 Trump +6.3 Trump +14.1 Texas Trump +4.4 Trump +11.7 Trump +9.0 Wisconsin Biden +6.3 Clinton +6.5 Trump +0.7

Florida Snapshot

The Sunshine State is always cloudy when it comes to elections, especially in a presidential election. Some might not remember "hanging chads" and the failed attempt at a recount in Miami during the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

Those efforts to recount ballots and offer a clearer picture of who won the state of Florida in the 2000 presidential election were thwarted in part by political provocateur and convicted felon Roger Stone who created chaos with the "Brooks Brothers Riot".

Twenty years later and the state of Florida is still a mess politically.

Florida voters passed Amendment 4 in 2018, allowing felons to vote after completing their sentences. As of 2016, 20% of African Americans in Florida were bared from voting because of felony convictions. However, Florida Republicans passed laws prohibiting felons from voting unless they pay all fines outstanding against them. The Jim Crow-style poll tax has effectively disenfranchised most felons again, even after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg led an effort to pay the fines for 32,000 people.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' cavalier mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic in the state has added to uncertainties. And last week the state's voter registration website crashed on the last day to register for the November election.

What's at Stake: 29 Electoral Votes

Last Day to Register to Vote in Florida: Oct. 6 - Registration Closed

Early Voting: Starts Oct. 19 - Ends Nov. 1

Election Day Time: Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - More Information

Key Senate Races: No

Key House Races: Yes