Presidential Polls Index: Biden Leads Trump in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a pivotal swing state in the 2020 election. Turn to TheStreet for the latest election polls in battleground states between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is trying to make up ground against Joe Biden in key swing states in the Rust Belt with one week left before Election Day.

Republicans in the Senate confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in a little more than 30 days. The Supreme Court now has a Republican majority of six justices to three.  

The Senate has been unable to agree on a stimulus bill that the House passed more than 160 days ago. The Senate is now adjourned until Nov. 9. 

Therefore, it's unlikely a stimulus bill will be enacted prior to Election Day to support struggling Americans fighting the ongoing pandemic that has seen coronavirus cases climb in several U.S. states.

Jim Cramer shared the stocks he is buying if Biden wins the presidency.

Fisher Investments discussed what history tells investors about markets and the election. They also shared tips for trading during the election season.

TheStreet compiled an index of the key states to follow in the 2020 presidential election and the latest polling averages from Real Clear Politics. Here are some of the latest changes in the Presidential Polls Index.

States Trump Improved: Alaska, Georgia, South Carolina

States Biden Improved: Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin

TheStreet Presidential Polls Index Oct. 27 Edition

Presidential Polls Index

Real Clear Politics

State2020 RCP Polling Avg.2016 RCP Polling Avg.2016 Polling Result

Alaska

Trump +6.4

Trump +7.4

Trump +15.2

Arizona

Biden +2.2

Trump +4.0

Trump +3.5

Florida

Biden +1.2

Trump +0.4

Trump +1.2

Georgia

Trump +0.4

Trump +4.8

Trump +5.1

Iowa

Biden +0.8

Trump +3.0

Trump +9.5

Michigan

Biden +9.0

Clinton +3.6

Trump +0.3

Minnesota

Biden +6.0

Clinton +5.0

Clinton +1.5

Missouri

Trump +6.6

Trump +9.5

Trump +18.5

Nevada

Biden +5.2

Trump +0.8

Clinton +2.4

New Hampshire

Biden +11.1

Clinton +0.3

Clinton +8.3

North Carolina

Biden +1.2

Trump +0.8

Trump +3.6

Ohio

Trump +0.6

Trump +2.2

Trump +8.1

Pennsylvania

Biden +4.5

Clinton +2.1

Trump +0.7

South Carolina

Trump +7.9

Trump +6.3

Trump +14.1

Texas

Trump +3.2

Trump +11.7

Trump +9.0

Wisconsin

Biden +5.5

Clinton +6.5

Trump +0.7

Wisconsin Snapshot

Wisconsin voters were dealt a blow Monday evening when the Supreme Court declined to change the state's voting rules that would have accepted mail-in ballots received after Election Day, even if the ballot is postmarked prior to Nov. 3.

Wisconsin was the state in the 2016 election that pollsters got wrong by the largest margin. Clinton was favored in the polls by an average of +6.5%. Trump won the state by 0.7%.

Biden held a +4.6% lead in Wisconsin in last week said average polls. Biden is now leading Trump by an average lead of +5.5% in the polls. 

What's at Stake: 10 Electoral Votes

Last Day to Register to Vote in Wisconsin: Oct. 30, 5 p.m. - Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office

Early Voting: Starts Oct. 20 - Ends Nov. 1

Election Day Time: Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. - More Information

Key Senate Races: No

Key House Races: Yes

