Pence's Chief of Staff Diagnosed With Covid-19 - TheStreet
TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Pence's Chief of Staff Diagnosed With Covid-19

At least five people around the vice president have been infected with the coronavirus, according to CNN.
Author:
Publish date:

Weeks after President Donald Trump and dozens of people around him were infected with the novel coronavirus, the virus has now reportedly reached the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence.

Marc Short, who serves as Pence’s chief of staff, and several other staffers have reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In addition, Marty Obst, a longtime political adviser to Pence, was also recently diagnosed with the disease, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was relying on information from people with knowledge of the situation. CNN on Sunday put the total spread around the vice president's circle at five so far, noting that Pence and his wife tested negative for the virus on Sunday.

The news comes just days before the Nov. 3 election day and in the final stretch of campaigning. 

It also comes as nationwide cases of Covid-19 have been on the rise, worrying health experts that fears of a new surge during cold and flu season are becoming a reality.

As of Sunday morning, the total known diagnoses of the disease have risen to nearly 8.6 million and total deaths are approaching a quarter million, according to the Johns Hopkins disease-tracking map.

"We are not going to control the pandemic," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN on Sunday, adding that, "We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas."

Trump revealed on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for Covid-19, but after a team of doctors aggressively treated him with antiviral and antibody drugs, he appeared to quickly recover. 

In the weeks around Trump’s diagnosis, a growing number of people near the president had tested positive for the virus, including Hope Hicks, the White House aide whose diagnosis; another aide, Stephen Miller; White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Trump’s personal aide Nick Luna; Kellyanne Conway, the former counselor to president; as well as a host of other lawmakers and politicians, including Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, who was in the hospital for around a week, but since recovered. 

The Travelers Companies Lead
INVESTING

5 Best Stocks In The Dow This Past Week: Travelers Rises

US President Donald Trump, campaigning for re-election in Arizona. Since he took office in 2017, the percentage of Americans who view China negatively has risen significantly. Photo: AP
POLITICS

Presidential Polls Index: Trump Needs to Rally in North Carolina

AMD, Baidu Announce Data Center Collaborative Agreement
INVESTING

AMD Reports Earnings on Tuesday: 6 Key Things to Watch

The US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
JIM CRAMER

Wild Ride: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 10/23/20)

Wall Street Preview: Investors Turn to Tech
MARKETS

Stocks End Mixed as Lawmakers Continue Stimulus Talks

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Set to Resume

Mattel
INVESTING

Socket Mobile, Mattel: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

iHeart Shares Soar as Investors Tune Into Radio Giant
INVESTING

IHeartMedia to Buy Podcast Marketplace and Tools Provider Voxnest