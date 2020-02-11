Sanders, Buttigieg Lead the Field into New Hampshire Primary

In first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, Sanders and Buttigieg lead a crowded field in race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg lead a crowded field into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday. At this first-in-the-nation primary, voters are choosing from among 11 Democratic candidates, not including former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the New Hampshire ballot.

Most polling places in New Hampshire close at 7 or 8 p.m. Eastern.

Of note, the Associated Press on Tuesday reported Bloomberg won votes in Dixville Notch, the tiny community that has famously clung tightly to its tradition of voting at midnight, thereby being the first primary voters in the state -- and the nation.

The AP said Bloomberg won three write-in votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. The other votes went to Sanders and Buttigieg.

According to RealClear Politics New Hampshire polling averages as of Tuesday afternoon, Sanders, at 28.7, had a 7.4-point lead over Buttigieg, with 21.3.

Sanders represents neighboring state Vermont, and won the most votes in last week’s messy Iowa caucus. Buttigieg won the most delegates in Iowa, although The Associated Press has said it is unable to declare a winner in Iowa.

The New Hampshire Democratic primary also includes independent voters.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden all were polling around 11 points.

A win in New Hampshire could provide a big bounce as the candidates head next to primaries in Nevada and South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3. The Super Tuesday states and territories this time around include Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.