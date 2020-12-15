Senate Leader McConnell Recognizes Biden as President-Elect

Mitch McConnell says 'our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect.'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect Tuesday following weeks of refusal by many Republicans to recognize the results of the Nov. 3 election.

“Our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect,” McConnell said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

The Electoral College on Monday officially affirmed Biden's victory.

“The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden” and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, McConnell said.

"Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” McConnell said. “But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

McConnell praised Donald Trump’s four years in office, saying Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “deserve our thanks.”

President Trump has said he will not concede to Biden and has falsely claimed he won the race. Trump has spread unproven and debunked conspiracy theories, charging that he was robbed of reelection by massive electoral and voter fraud.

"Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "There has never been anything like this in our country."

Twitter included a message beneath the president's tweet reading "this claim about election fraud is disputed."

Other Republicans have acknowledged Biden's victory.

“At some point you have to face the music,” Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking GOP leader, said Monday. “Once the Electoral College settles the issue ... it’s time for everybody to move on.”

On Monday, Biden said that democracy as been “pushed, tested, threatened.” But he said it proved to be “resilient, true, and strong.”

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago,” Biden said. “And we now know that nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame.”