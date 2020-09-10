Microsoft Alerts Biden Campaign of Russian Hacking Attempt

Microsoft alerted one of Joe Biden’s main campaign firms of a possible hack attempt by suspected Russian-government backed actors.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report identified hackers from the Russian government that was targeting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign and alerted them, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The hackers targeted a campaign strategy and communication firm, SKDKnickerbocker, that works closely with the Biden campaign.

The hacking attempts including phishing, a method that seeks to trick users into disclosing sensitive information like passwords, were "well-defended, so there has been no breach," a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Washington-based SKDK has had a long-term association with the Democratic Party, having worked on six presidential campaigns and several congressional races.

Later on Thursday, a Kremlin spokesperson dismissed the reports saying they “look like nonsense.”

On Wednesday, a whistleblower complaint said top officials from the Department of Homeland Security directed agency analysts to stop producing assessments on Russian interference and focus instead on Iran and China.

Brian Murphy, a senior Department of Homeland Security official, alleged in a whistleblower report that he was forced by top Trump administration officials to manipulate or censor intelligence on Russian election interference.

On September 1, both Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report purged accounts and pages linked to a suspect media website called Peace Data for running deceptive campaigns linked to Russian bad actors.

Peace Data's social media accounts were linked to individuals associated with past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA).

U.S. intelligence officials say that the IRA was responsible for attempts to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

