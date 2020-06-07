Most Americans Feel Nation Is 'Out of Control': Poll

Some 80% of voters worry about direction of nation as Covid-19 continues to spread, tens of millions are jobless and protests rage around the nation, according to NBC News/Wall Street Journal.

The news of late has been grim. Nearly 2 million Americans have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and nearly 110,000 have died -- more than in any other country. The protests that have erupted nationwide after the death of George Floyd and other black men and women at the hands of police have been met by shows of militaristic force and more accusations of brutality, as well as some looting. Tens of millions have lost their jobs, and after hearing of a surprise uptick in hirings on Friday, Americans awoke over the weekend news of a "misclassification error" that poured cold water on the good news.

Now, a majority of U.S. voters now believe the U.S. is headed out of control.

Some four-in-five Americans, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, say they feel "that things are out of control in the United States."

The poll was taken between May 28 to June 2, after videos emerged of Floyd’s death while under the knee of a now-former Minneapolis police officer during an arrest after he was suspected of paying for items with a fake $20 bill.

The poll, however, was completed before Friday's report that 2.5 million jobs were added in May and before the Bureau of Labor Statistics put out a correction suggesting that there was actually a likely "3.1 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate for May—or 16.4 percent," compared with the official seasonally adjusted rate of 13.3%.

News of the jobs numbers -- and the error -- captured headlines over the weekend initially boosting stocks on Friday.

"I was very surprised," Mohamed A. El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz, told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday." "This will go down in history as the biggest, positive data shock for the markets and the economy. And you saw how surprised the markets were. ... It was also very surprising to the economists. Not a single one thought that we would create jobs. Everybody expected that the unemployment rate would go up. In terms of what it means, people are still scratching their head. It's some combination of an incredibly resilient economy that's bouncing back, the impact of government measures, including the Paycheck Protection Program, and, finally, maybe some data distortion. So we can't figure it out yet, but it certainly is good news."

While many Americans polled also questioned President Donald Trump's ability to unite the nation, the president's job rating stayed in the mid-40s. The assumed Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, also kept his lead over Trump.

Only a small number of voters polled -- 15% -- believe that the nation is "under control," according to the survey.

Just about half of those polled say the economy is “poor” right now, and just over half say they believe it will take 12 months or longer until the coronavirus is contained and the economy returns to normal.

As the protests continue to fill the streets across the nation, those polled also said by a more than two-to-one margin that they Floyd's death and the actions of police are more worrying than the actual demonstrations opposing police brutality and racism.

Democrats polled, however, were far more likely to be concerned about Floyd’s death than were Republicans, found the NBC News/WSJ poll.

This story has been updated.