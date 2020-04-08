Linda Tripp, Key Figure in President Clinton Sex Scandal and Impeachment, Dies

Linda Tripp, who played a key role in disclosing the affair between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky that led to Clinton’s impeachment, has died, according to a published report.

Tripp befriended Lewinsky when they worked at a Pentagon public affairs office in the late 1990s.

After learning that Lewinsky had a physical relationship with Clinton, Tripp began making secret recordings of her conversations with the intern.

Tripp handed the recordings over to Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, who was investigating Clinton in connection with real estate investments.

Starr won approval from judges overseeing the investigation to expand its scope and eventually filed a report in 1998 saying Clinton had lied about the Lewinsky affair in a sworn deposition. The report led to Clinton’s impeachment on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice. Clinton was acquitted on both counts.

It was only the second impeachment of a U.S. president until Donald Trump’s late last year. Trump was acquitted in February on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his efforts to hold up military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the announcement of an investigation of presumptive Democratic Party Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Senator Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., voted against Trump's impeachment. He served as one of the House managers in the Clinton impeachment saying at the time "You don’t have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this Constitutional Republic."

Tripp, 70, died of pancreatic cancer the Daily Mail reported.