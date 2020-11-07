Joe Biden Wins the 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden wins enough votes to become the 46th president of the United States, defeating the incumbent Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has secured enough votes to become the 46th president of the United States.

AP, CNN and NBC confirmed.

As of Friday, Biden has received more than 74 million votes, surpassing his former running mate Barack Obama with the most votes ever in a presidential election.

Biden pulled ahead in Georgia by more than 1,000 votes early Friday and Pennsylvania flipped to the Democrat after mail-in ballots in Philadelphia were counted.

In a bizarre, nonsensical rant Thursday night, President Donald Trump claimed that Biden was winning because illegal ballots were being counted in the Democrat's favor. No evidence has been found to support Trump's claims. Many major U.S. news networks covering the president's press conference Thursday night pulled their feeds as Trump continued to lie about the election process.

It seems unlikely that Trump will concede the race. His legal team already has begun to plans to fight any legal battle he can to toss out ballots. Lawsuits by the Trump administration in Georgia and Michigan have already been thrown out by judges.

Meanwhile, Senate races in Georgia will determine which party has a majority in the upper house. Both Senate races in Georgia will have a runoff election on Jan. 5.

The House of Representatives was projected to retain a Democrat majority but Republicans did pick up some seats in the chamber.

Democrats will need to wait until Jan. 20 for Biden to be sworn in as president.

