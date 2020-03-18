Joe Biden Wins Florida, Illinois Primaries

Former Vice President Joe Biden moves closer to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries in Florida and Illinois, moving him closer to locking down the party’s presidential nomination, the Associated Press reported.

Biden was leading rival Bernie Sanders 61.2% to 22.6% with about 72% of votes counted in Florida Tuesday evening. He held a similar lead with preliminary returns counted in Illinois.

Biden’s once-moribund campaign sprang to life after he won the South Carolina primary in late February and then most of the states voting on Super Tuesday.

Sanders has continued to campaign, although the chances of him mounting a comeback are now extremely slim.

Ohio cancelled its primary, also scheduled for Tuesday, because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Illinois and Arizona are proceeding with their primaries, but no significant returns have been counted yet in either.