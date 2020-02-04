Iowa Caucuses: Democrats' First Test

Iowans begin the caucus process Monday night as the first state in the U.S. to go to the polls in the presidential primary season.

There are two Republican challengers, but the focus has been on the Democratic candidates. Iowa's caucus may be the first on the long road to the White House, but the results have often signaled who would be the Democratic nominee. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and John Kerry all won the Iowa caucuses.

According to a CBS News Battleground Tracker on Feb. 2, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden were even in first-choice support at 25% each in the baseline model, Pete Buttigieg was close behind at 21%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16%, also was in position to accrue some national delegates. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was at 5% in the baseline estimate, and all other candidates were under 5%.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate field is a little too far to the left for Jim Cramer’s liking. He said he's concerned that the group, with the exception of Buttigieg, could be worse for markets than President Donald Trump.

Cramer said there's a strong belief that the Democrat field is full of people who want to confiscate wealth, while also noting that he doesn’t mean tax wealth, but confiscate it: “They make Obama look like Milton Friedman.”

The upcoming election is one of the main potential market headwinds Cramer sees on the horizon and the potential presidency of Sanders is something that bothers him the most.

“The elections keep me up at night as I fear that Bernie Sanders could sweep both Iowa and New Hampshire and I have to at least get a couple hours of sleep. For heaven's sake, we want to have cash ready if Sanders wins either state or both,” Cramer said.

Cramer also said that a sweep for Sanders in Iowa and New Hampshire could be seen as a positive thing, as that increases the chances that he is the Democratic nominee as “he may be the least electable of the major Democratic candidates when it comes to the general election.”

Additionally, a Warren/Sanders presidential ticket could ensure that the Senate stays Republican and the climate of deregulation maintains course unimpeded. Regardless of who wins, Cramer’s final take is that investors need to keep their emotions out of investing and as always rely on the data to make their decisions.

Iowans choose their delegates through a complex process. In Iowa, there are 41 pledged delegates available in the Democratic race, plus an additional eight unpledged (superdelegates). After the Monday caucuses, being held at nearly 1,700 precincts across the state, precinct delegates go to county caucuses, and following those are county, congressional district and, ultimately, state conventions, where the national convention delegates are selected. Monday’s action selects delegates to the county convention but in the end, the Democratic winner is the candidate who receives the most state delegate equivalents.

The caucus process differs from the polling process in a number of ways, but has often been described as a series of conversations rather than rounds of voting. Delegates gather at the caucus sites and indicate the candidate they support by physically gathering in sections of the room.

Republican voters in Iowa, however, use a simple secret ballot process.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg skipped the Iowa caucus, opting for a campaign trip to California. Bloomberg said he was planning to enter the Iowa race when he began considering a presidential run, then decided not to become a candidate, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune. When he reconsidered and got in the 2020 race, “it was too late to get in" the Iowa contest, he was quoted as saying.

Bloomberg over the weekend announced elements of his tax plan, including raising taxes on the wealthy, increasing the corporate tax rate, and limiting tax-free inheritances of large estates. He said the plan would raise $5 trillion over a decade and that tax rates on low-income and middle-class Americans would remain the same.

Next up: The 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Tony Owusu contributed to this report.