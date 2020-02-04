Pete Buttigieg Leads 2020 Iowa Caucus with 62% of Precincts Reporting

Pete Buttigieg is the leader of the 2020 Iowa Caucus with 62% of precincts reporting.

Before the results came in, polls from various universities and research hubs, compiled by FiveThirtyEight, largely showed Sanders was favored by voters. Sanders frequently garnered about 20% in many polls, with Buttigieg and Biden narrowly trailing him. Warren and Klobuchar were laggards.

Here are the Iowa caucus results with 62% of precincts reporting:

Pete Buttigieg: 26.9%

Bernie Sanders: 25.1%

Elizabeth Warren: 18.3%

Joe Biden: 15.6%

The caucus results aren't coming without some controversy.

The Iowa Democratic Party released a statement Monday saying there were inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of data, but that the tabulation and results-checking process were sound.

“This is simply a reporting issue," the statement read. "The app did not go down, and this is not a hack or intrusion.”

The app in question Shadow is new, but there have also been changes made to the result-reporting process. Shadow partnered with Acronym to develop the app to track and count voters at the Iowa caucus for the Democratic Party, according to reports

Early Tuesday, candidates started arriving in New Hampshire with the results of the Iowa caucus still uncertain.

For those unfamiliar with the process, here's what a caucus is, as explained by TheStreet's Sophie Bearman:

In a caucus, voters are required to show up in person and make a public declaration of their politics. Residents are asked to group up by candidate, physically positioning themselves in clusters with other like-minded voters. For example, Sanders' supporters will group in one area, Warren's supporters in another and so on.

If a group has less than 15% support, they either need to recruit new members or split up and join other, more popular candidates.