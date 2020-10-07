How to Watch the Vice Presidential Debate Live

The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is Wednesday. Here's how to watch the debate live.

The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, is scheduled for Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The Pence team agreed to install plexiglass dividers for the debate with Harris after many members of President Donald Trump's debate prep team tested positive for Covid-19 following the first presidential debate.

The latest polls 2020 presidential polls show former Vice President Joe Biden increasing his lead over Trump in several swing states.

Election Day is Nov. 3, less than a month away, and the Republicans are trying to add four more years of a Trump presidency while defending their majority in the Senate and select seats in the House of Representatives.

This will be Pence's second vice-presidential debate after meeting Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) in the 2016 election. Pence was able to fight off attacks from Kaine four years ago, but Harris brings a wealth of experience as a former prosecutor and will do her best to make the case that the U.S. should change direction toward a Biden administration.

Debate Moderator

USA Today's Washington bureau chief, Susan Page, will moderate the debate on Wednesday night. Page, covering her 10th presidential election, spoke about the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden with moderator Chris Wallace and said it inspired her to be even more prepared for Wednesday's showdown. Most Americans don't want another debate like the first presidential debate, which was marked by the president interrupting a number of times and the candidates talking over each other.

Debate Topics

Page has not specified the topics that Pence and Harris will address. We will update this section if the topics are released prior to the debate.

How to Watch the Presidential Debate

Start Time: 8 p.m. Eastern | 5 p.m. Pacific

Location: The University of Utah, Salt Lake City

TV Channels: The vice presidential debate will be aired on all major networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and C-Span.

Live Stream: Each network's YouTube page will be airing the debate tonight.

YouTube: ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, PBS and C-Span.

National Polling Average

Joe Biden: 51.3%

Donald Trump: 41.2%

Polling averages provided by RealClearPolitics