House GOP Fight Off Democrats' Effort for $2,000 Payments

President Trump demanded an increase, to $2,000 from $600, the payments agreed to in the proposed stimulus bill. House Republicans stand opposed.

House Republicans fought off Democrats’ attempt to more than triple covid stimulus payments to $2,000 per non-wealthy American -- the amount President Trump had demanded.

Trump demanded that increase from the $600 payments agreed on in the $900 billion fiscal stimulus bill Congress passed on Monday. The payments are slated to go to all Americans with adjusted gross incomes below $75,000.

The president threatened to veto the stimulus without a rise in the payments. Democrats quickly agreed to his demand but many Republicans have balked.

“House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly fought for bigger checks for the American people, which House and Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected – first, during our negotiations when they said that they would not go above $600 and now, with this act of callousness on the Floor,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

Democrats can try again before the year ends.

Another complaint Trump had about the stimulus package was its foreign-aid provisions. Democrats blocked an attempt by Republicans Thursday to pass a measure calling for an examination of foreign aid.

The shenanigans in Washington aren’t affecting financial markets much. U.S. stocks rose modestly in Thursday's holiday-shortened session along with European markets as U.K. and European Union negotiators reportedly have reached a Brexit trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average at last check was up 0.19%, the S&P 500 gained 0.26% and the Nasdaq rose 0.39%. Stocks closed mixed on Wednesday.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will end trading at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, and will be closed on Christmas Day.